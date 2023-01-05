Atlantic City man sentenced for child porn

An Atlantic City man will spend more than 11 years in jail for possessing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday.
Cory Newman, 44, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Christine P. O'Hearn to undergo 15 years of supervised release.
Newman pleaded guilty in August before O'Hearn to one count of possession of child pornography.
Agents from the U.S. Office of Homeland Security Investigations searched Newman's home, seizing images of child sex abuse on electronic devices.
Newman was previously convicted of possessing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in announcing his arrest last year.
— Eric Conklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.