Atlantic City man sentenced for child porn

United States District Court for the District of New Jersey in Camden
The actors, now in their 70s, filed a lawsuit against Paramount Pictures on Dec. 30 in Santa Monica Superior Court alleging that studio executives sexually exploited them and distributed nude images of adolescent children.

An Atlantic City man will spend more than 11 years in jail for possessing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Cory Newman, 44, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Christine P. O'Hearn to undergo 15 years of supervised release.

Newman pleaded guilty in August before O'Hearn to one count of possession of child pornography.

Agents from the U.S. Office of Homeland Security Investigations searched Newman's home, seizing images of child sex abuse on electronic devices. 

Newman was previously convicted of possessing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in announcing his arrest last year.

— Eric Conklin

