Atlantic City man sentenced for aggravated sexual assault of 5-year-old
Atlantic City man sentenced for aggravated sexual assault of 5-year-old

A 36-year-old Atlantic City man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old in his care, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Thursday.

Eliseo Jiminez Ramirez pleaded guilty July 6 to aggravated sexual assault. He was denied a request for a reduced sentence of eight years, Shill said in a news release.

Jiminez Ramirez will be registered as a sex offender under Megan's Law, will be required to undergo parole supervision for life and is to have no contact with the victim.

Authorities say Jiminez Ramirez assaulted his 5-year-old cousin in 2015 and 2016 at her home while she was in his care.

— John Russo

