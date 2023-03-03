An Atlantic City man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for assaulting a woman on the Boardwalk two years ago, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Kenneth T. Parrish, 58, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and robbery by force. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, the Prosecutor’s Office said Friday in a news release.
Parrish was arrested Oct. 8, 2021, after being restrained by a Good Samaritan who watched as he punched the woman, identified by the Prosecutor’s Office only as “J.L.,” multiple times. Officers arrived to find Parrish had been subdued by the Good Samaritan.
The victim permanently lost vision in her left eye from the punches, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
