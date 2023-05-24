An Atlantic City man will spend eight years in prison after he was found twice with various types of guns and cocaine, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.
Joaquin DeJesus, 53, was sentenced Tuesday on two counts of certain persons not to possess firearms before Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.
On Oct. 29, 2021, Atlantic City police searched an apartment on South Mansion Avenue, where they found $1,200 in cash; about 38 clear plastic baggies of cocaine; an AM-15 rifle packaged in parts with extended magazines; a Colt .38 Special revolver loaded with six rounds of ball ammunition; a Beretta 9mm handgun with two magazines, one with 15 rounds of hollow point ammunition and one with 15 rounds of ball ammunition; and an MP Uzi 9mm with an extended magazine, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
DeJesus was the sole occupant of the residence at the time.
A plea agreement reached in that case on May 10, 2022, granted DeJesus' release from jail over the state's objection.
On. Aug. 16, 2022, before DeJesus was to return to court for sentencing in the first case, police searched a room at the Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel where DeJesus was staying. There, they found a loaded Springfield Armory 9mm handgun, cocaine and $7,505 in cash in the safe, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Before the warrant was executed, police stopped DeJesus from entering his car after exiting the hotel and found him in possession of cocaine packaged for distribution, the Prosecutor's Office said.
