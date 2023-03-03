An Atlantic City man was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison in a 2021 case in which he attempted to escape police by swimming in the back bay, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Dwayne Townsend, 29, must serve at least five years before he is eligible for parole, the Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release. He was found guilty of persons not to possess a firearm, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute.

On June 28, 2021, Atlantic City police observed a narcotics transaction being conducted from a Ford Explorer. Detectives pulled over the SUV, driven by Townsend, but as they approached, he put the vehicle in reverse, struck the police vehicle and fled.

Police found Townsend a short distance away struggling to swim in the bay. They watched Townsend make it to a dock, climb onto the dock and drop a black satchel containing heroin, cocaine and marijuana. He then jumped back into the bay and had to be rescued by police.

Once rescued, he was found in possession of another satchel containing a loaded 9mm Taurus G2C handgun with a 12-round high-capacity magazine. He did not have a permit to carry the weapon.