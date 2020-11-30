Atlantic City man receives a non-life threatening gunshot wound

ATLANTIC CITY — A 27-year-old man, who lives in the resort, alerted police on that he received a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to news released by police Monday.
At 1:56 a.m. Sunday, patrol officers responded to the 800 block of Maryland Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a statement by Lt. Kevin Fair.
While responding, Officer Kleovoulos Zissimopoulos was stopped by a man that had sustained a gunshot wound, Fair said.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 29-year-old city man was arrested Tuesday for assaulting and robbing a wom…
The victim was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries, Fair said.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the city police's violent crimes unit at 609-347-5766, Fair said. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.