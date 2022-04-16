 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Atlantic City man pulled over for driving while intoxicated found to have drugs in car, police say

Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man pulled over for driving while intoxicated Tuesday was found to have heroin and other drugs in his car, police said.

At 1:31 a.m., Officer Joseph Kelly Jr. conducted a motor vehicle stop in the 100 block of North Ohio Avenue after watching the vehicle drive erratically, police said Saturday in a news release. During the stop, Kelly learned the registration to the vehicle was expired. The driver, Aki Bey, displayed signs of impairment and was arrested after he failed field sobriety tests conducted by Officer Thomas Gilardi, police said.

During a search of the vehicle, Kelly found 563 wax folds of suspected heroin and pills that included oxycodone and Xanax, police said. Bey also was in possession of $1,646 suspected to be proceeds of drug sales.

Bey, 46, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and motor vehicle offenses including driving while intoxicated and driving an unregistered vehicle. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

