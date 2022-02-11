 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting child

MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man accused of sexually assaulting a child pleaded guilty Thursday.

Martin Casiano-Roque, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault during a hearing in front of Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Nancy Ridgway. 

Casiano-Roque was originally charged with nine counts of sexual assault. Under the plea agreement, eight counts will be dropped. 

The charges, which were originally filed in November 2019, stem from Casiano-Roque abusing a girl from when she was 6 to 12 years old. 

Casiano-Roque is scheduled to be sentenced April 6.

Contact Eric Conklin:

