Atlantic City man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting child

MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man accused of sexually assaulting a child pleaded guilty Thursday.
Martin Casiano-Roque, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault during a hearing in front of Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Nancy Ridgway.
Casiano-Roque was originally charged with nine counts of sexual assault. Under the plea agreement, eight counts will be dropped.
The charges, which were originally filed in November 2019, stem from Casiano-Roque abusing a girl from when she was 6 to 12 years old.
Casiano-Roque is scheduled to be sentenced April 6.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.