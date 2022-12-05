 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City man pleads guilty to role in November 2020 shooting

Jones

Ibn Jones, 31, of Atlantic City

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man on Monday pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder for his connection to a shooting two years ago.

Ibn Jones, 31, also pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun by a certain person not to possess weapons. He is set to be sentenced on Jan. 19, 2023, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Jones was investigators' suspect after Nov. 9, 2020, shooting on Indiana and Baltic avenues that injured a man. The victim, who the Prosecutor's Office said was shot from behind, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, by a Good Samaritan, police said after the shooting.

Jones was arrested in January 2021, police pulled over Jones on Indiana Avenue and Bacharach Boulevard, arresting him on a warrant. He was taken to Atlantic County jail.

Jones faces concurrent sentences of nine years in a state prison, with five years of parole ineligibility, and eight years subject to the No Early Release Act. After release, Jones would be supervised for five years, the Prosecutor's Office said.

