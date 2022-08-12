Atlantic City man pleads guilty to impregnating underaged sisters

A Mays Landing man on Thursday admitted to raping two underaged sisters and impregnating them on three separate occasions.

The sisters were between the ages of 11 and 13 at the times of the incident.

Isaiah W. Banks-Carey, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual assault. The plea calls for a 25-year sentence in State Prison, after which Banks-Cary must register as a sex offender under Megan's Law, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release issued Friday.

Additionally, Banks-Carey must also have lifetime parole supervision and submit to an adult diagnostic and treatment sexual offender evaluation, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Charges filed against Banks-Carey included six counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, and 10 counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Banks-Carey confessed to raping the sisters three separate times between Jan. 1, 2018, and Nov. 22, 2019, impregnating them three times. The girls were 11, 12 and 13 when the assaults happened, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Banks-Carey was acting as a father figure to the girls in their home in Atlantic City, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The Department of Child Protection and Permanency reported the case to the Prosecutor's Office after both girls experienced simultaneous pregnancies. After giving birth, one of the girls became pregnant again and delivered a second child.

After Banks-Carey was considered a suspect, paternity tests confirmed he was the father of the three newborns, the Prosecutor's Office said. He was arrested on Sept. 4, 2019, the Prosecutor's Office said.