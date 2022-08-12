Atlantic City man pleads guilty to impregnating underage sisters

A Mays Landing man Thursday admitted raping two underage sisters and impregnating them on three separate occasions, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
The sisters were between the ages of 11 and 13 at the time of the incidents, the Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release.
Isaiah W. Banks-Carey, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual assault. The plea calls for a 25-year prison sentence, after which Banks-Carey must register as a sex offender under Megan's Law, the Prosecutor's Office said. Additionally, he must undergo lifetime parole supervision and submit to evaluation.
Charges filed against Banks-Carey included six counts of aggravated sexual assault, one count of sexual assault and 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Banks-Carey confessed to raping the sisters three times between Jan. 1, 2018, and Nov. 22, 2019, impregnating them three times, the Prosecutor's Office said. At the time, he was acting as a father figure to the girls in their home in Atlantic City.
The state Division of Child Protection and Permanency reported the case to the Prosecutor's Office after both girls experienced simultaneous pregnancies. After giving birth, one of the girls became pregnant again and delivered a second child.
Paternity tests confirmed Banks-Carey was the father of the three newborns, the Prosecutor's Office said. He was arrested Sept. 4, 2019.
