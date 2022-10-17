Atlantic City man pleads guilty to drug deal that triggered fatal overdose

MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City laundromat worker pleaded guilty on Monday to providing heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl to a pair of men that suffered overdoses, one of which was fatal.

Ramon Rivera, 51, pleaded guilty to first-degree strict liability drug-induced death and distribution of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Rivera's plea agreement calls for him to be in state prison for 10 years, a term that will be subject to the No Early Release Act, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The charges follow a police response to the Haps laundromat in Atlantic City on Sept. 23, 2020, in which officers found Felipe Popocati Garcia-Lopez, 42, and Isidro Arenas, 39, unresponsive and suffering from apparent overdoses. Both were taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical, City Campus.

Garcia-Lopez was pronounced dead, but first responders managed to revive Arenas.

Rivera was working at the laundromat when police were called. Investigators learned that Rivera sold Garcia-Lopez and Arenas the drugs, the Prosecutor's Office said.

River is to be sentenced before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Donna M. Taylor at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The charges result from an investigation between Atlantic City police and the Prosecutor's Office's Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit.