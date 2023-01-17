 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City man pleads guilty to August 2021 shooting

An Atlantic City resident pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in a 2021 shooting.

Leslie Washington, 39, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and certain persons not to possess weapons. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 2 before Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr., the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

He is expected to be sentenced to six years in prison. Upon release, Washington would be subject to three years of parole supervision, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Washington admitted firing a single shot through the door of the victim's Atlantic City home with an illegally possessed handgun Aug. 6, 2021. The shot hit the victim in the stomach but was not life-threatening, the Prosecutor's Office said. 

Washington fled and wasn't found until he was arrested Sept. 30, 2021, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Leslie Washington

Washington 

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

