Atlantic City man pleads guilty to animal cruelty following puppy's death

MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man on Friday pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges stemming from the death of a puppy that suffered blunt force trauma, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

The terms of Gary Moore's plea agreement with prosecutors call for a three-year prison term. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 26 before Judge Dorothy Garrabrant, the Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Moore admitted killing the animal at a woman's home in Atlantic City on Jan. 7, 2020.

The woman called 911 after she found the body of her 7-pound Yorkshire terrier puppy, Mommas, stuffed between her bed's mattress and box spring.

The woman initially could not find the dog when she returned home from work, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The Prosecutor's Office did not explain Moore's connection to the woman or how he gained access to the animal.