An Atlantic City man pleaded guilty Wednesday to endangering the welfare of a child, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Christopher Almodovar, 28, admitted committing acts "that could lead to the debauchment of the morals of a child under his care," the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Almodovar's plea agreement calls for five years in prison, registration as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and parole supervision for life, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 2 before Judge Todd Miller.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.