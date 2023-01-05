Atlantic City man pleads guilty in Pleasantville strip club assault

One of three men accused of beating an Egg Harbor Township man outside a Pleasantville strip club before he was found dead pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated assault, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jamaul Timberlake, 31, of Atlantic City, could face four years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 22.

Timberlake pleaded before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Nancy Ridgway that he and two co-defendants, brothers Garnell and John Hands, overpowered Irving Mayren-Guzman, beating the 19-year-old outside Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road, causing him significant injuries, the Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.

After entering his guilty plea, Timberlake asked to be released from jail. While appreciating his admission, Ridgway denied his request, finding he remained a danger to the community, the Prosecutor's Office said.

His plea and sentence are contingent on both Hands brothers also entering guilty pleas later this month, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Mayren-Guzman was discovered dead Jan. 25, 2022, in the marsh several hundred feet from the strip club. He was reported missing Jan. 23 after his friends couldn't find him after he was reportedly thrown out of the club by bouncers.

2 accused in Mayren-Guzman assault case apply for pretrial intervention program MAYS LANDING — Two of the three men charged with assaulting Irving Mayren-Guzman in January …

An autopsy attributed Mayren-Guzman's death to hypothermia, drowning and alcohol intoxication. The autopsy did not show evidence that he had sustained a traumatic brain injury near the time of his death.

None of the men was charged with murder.

After Mayren-Guzman's death, hundreds in the local Latino community rallied around his family by holding protests outside the club and later the courthouse in Mays Landing, chanting in Spanish for justice.

Pleasantville City Council rescinded Centerfolds' mercantile licenses Feb. 23, 2022. Mayren-Guzman's family, meanwhile, filed a lawsuit against the club and the three suspects for his death.

The family's attorney, Randolph Lafferty, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.