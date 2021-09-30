 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City man injured in Thursday morning shooting
0 comments
top story

Atlantic City man injured in Thursday morning shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Police Car

Pictured is the type of car Atlantic City police officers can be seen driving around the resort in.

 PRESS ARCHIVES

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning, police said.

At 6:29 a.m., police responded to Indiana and Hummock avenues for a gunshot alert. Officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411. Begin the text with ACPD.

— John Russo

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd gold statue goes on display in NYC

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

Margate CVS reopens after threat
Crime

Margate CVS reopens after threat

At 1:36 p.m., a person placed a call to the Margate dispatch center and made a threat toward the pharmacy at 9301 Ventnor Ave. and to any offi…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News