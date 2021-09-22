Atlantic City man indicted in prison 'hit squad'

An Atlantic City man was one of 11 people indicted as part of a “hit squad” within the state prison system organized to commit assaults on behalf of the Latin Kings gang, acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck said Wednesday.
Kevin Washington, 32, also known as “King Jafi,” was one of 10 members of the hit squad, Bruck said in a news release. He was charged with conspiracy and gang criminality.
Frank Blake, 33, of Hillside, Union County, is the alleged leader of the Elizabeth chapter of the Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation street gang. He was initially charged in April along with eight other alleged gang members, including Washington, who authorities say conspired to carry out assaults on behalf of the gang in the prisons.
They were charged at the time with a brutal attack on an inmate in New Jersey State Prison in Trenton and a planned assault on another inmate in Northern State Prison in Newark that was prevented by the Department of Corrections.
On Sept. 14, the defendants were charged in four more assaults in Trenton. They were charged along with two other alleged gang members.
Washington was involved in an assault that occurred between December and April. Blake allegedly conspired with and directed Washington and four others in planning an assault on an inmate at Northern State Prison. DOC investigators learned of the alleged plot and placed the targeted inmate in protective custody to prevent the assault.
“We will not tolerate gang-related violence in our state prisons,” Bruck said in a news release. “This indictment reaffirms our commitment to ensuring the safety of both inmates and correctional officers behind the prison walls.”
The 11 men charged with conspiracy are Blake; Washington; Eduardo Lago, 28, of Newark; Robert Garcia, 25, of Carteret; William Figueroa, 27, of Hightstown; Alexander Chludzinski, 27, of Phillipsburg; Andy Reyes, 25, of Somerset; James Zarate, 33, of Randolph; Larry Cardona, 28, of Elizabeth; Maurice Diaz Young, 35, of Trenton; and Juan Colon, 53, of Trenton.
Washington, Blake, Diaz Young, Lago, Garcia, Chludzinski, Reyes, Zarate and Cardona also are charged with gang criminality. Blake additionally is charged with promoting organized street crime.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
