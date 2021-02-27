Atlantic City man indicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot said he urinated in Pelosi's office

An Atlantic City man indicted in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol in Washington posted on Facebook about being pepper sprayed and urinating in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, court documents show.

James Douglas Rahm Jr. is charged with tampering with a witness, victim or informant; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Rahm was arrested Feb. 5 in the riot, following a search of his Penrose Avenue home.

Federal law enforcement received a tip Jan. 11 from someone claiming Rahm posted videos and photos on social media of his time inside the Capitol on or around Jan. 8, court documents show. When the tipster returned to Rahm's page a day or two later, the documents say, all of those posts were deleted; but the person had taken screenshots of Rahm responding to comments and confirming his presence in the Capitol.

Atlantic City home searched in connection with Capitol riot The FBI arrested a New Jersey man Friday on charges linked to the U.S. Capitol riot last mon…

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}