Atlantic City man indicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot said he urinated in Pelosi's office

An Atlantic City man indicted in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol in Washington posted on Facebook about being pepper sprayed and urinating in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, court documents show.
James Douglas Rahm Jr. is charged with tampering with a witness, victim or informant; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Rahm was arrested Feb. 5 in the riot, following a search of his Penrose Avenue home.
Federal law enforcement received a tip Jan. 11 from someone claiming Rahm posted videos and photos on social media of his time inside the Capitol on or around Jan. 8, court documents show. When the tipster returned to Rahm's page a day or two later, the documents say, all of those posts were deleted; but the person had taken screenshots of Rahm responding to comments and confirming his presence in the Capitol.
The FBI arrested a New Jersey man Friday on charges linked to the U.S. Capitol riot last mon…
Two more people came forward with screenshots and videos of Rahm's posts, including one photo of the Capitol exterior with the caption, "They're in there counting the electoral votes we have the building surrounded we're ready to make a breach and take our Capitol back." Also included in the screenshots was a comment by Rahm admitting to urinating in Pelosi's office.
Rahm also dispelled on social media a rumor from the day that members of Antifa were disguising themselves as Trump supporters and causing the chaos.
“yes do not believe the media there were no anarchist no antifa just patriots trying to take our country back," he posted on Facebook.
At the same time, he said of his trip to Pelosi's office, "I should have sh-- on her chair."
Law enforcement was able to further confirm Rahm's identity when a man was captured on surveillance cameras inside the Capitol wearing the same outfit Rahm was wearing in multiple Facebook posts from that day.
A number of New Jersey residents have been arrested and charged in connection with last month’s violent uprising in Washington, including a male relationship strategist from Haddonfield, Camden County; an Army reservist from Colts Neck Township, Monmouth County, who works as a Navy contractor; and a Burlington County mom who is prominent in right-wing activist circles.
Leonard Guthrie Jr., of Middle Township, was charged with unlawful entry Jan. 6, according to Capitol Police, but Guthrie told The Press of Atlantic City he was charged and removed before the riot.
