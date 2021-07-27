 Skip to main content
Atlantic City man indicted in drug-related deaths of two men from UK
Atlantic City man indicted in drug-related deaths of two men from UK

An Atlantic County grand jury on Tuesday indicted an Atlantic City man in the drug-related deaths last year of two men from the United Kingdom, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Tyrell Gist, 24, was indicted on two counts of strict liability homicide, drug-related death, two counts of money laundering, five counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within 500 feet of a public park, one count of distribution of CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, six counts of distribution of CDS and five counts of possession of CDS, acting Prosecutor Cary Shill said in a statement.

Gist was arrested last month following an investigation into the overdose deaths of Scott P. Jordan, 43, and Simon Gamble, 40, Shill said.

On March 8, 2020, detectives responded to a room at Bally’s Atlantic City upon notification of two drug-related deaths and found the bodies of Jordan and Gamble, Shill said.

Surveillance video obtained from Bally’s helped identify Gist as a suspect, as did lab analysis of the drugs from toxicology reports and the drugs that were seized from the room of the victims, Shill said.

