Atlantic City man indicted in 2020 fatal shooting
Atlantic City man indicted in 2020 fatal shooting

An Atlantic City man has been indicted in an August fatal shooting in the resort, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Wednesday.

Keyshawn T. Faulkner, 23, was charged with felony murder, robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Tyner said in a news release.

Officers on Aug. 12 received a 911 call at 11:45 a.m. for a shooting at the Madison Hotel on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Responding officers found the body of 25-year-old Wayne Brown, of Atlantic City, on the 11th floor, Tyner said.

— Ahmad Austin

