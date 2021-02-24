Atlantic City man indicted in 2020 fatal shooting

An Atlantic City man has been indicted in an August fatal shooting in the resort, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Wednesday.
Keyshawn T. Faulkner, 23, was charged with felony murder, robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Tyner said in a news release.
Officers on Aug. 12 received a 911 call at 11:45 a.m. for a shooting at the Madison Hotel on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Responding officers found the body of 25-year-old Wayne Brown, of Atlantic City, on the 11th floor, Tyner said.
— Ahmad Austin
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.