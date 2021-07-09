 Skip to main content
Atlantic City man indicted in 2020 fatal shooting after neighborhood dispute
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man has been indicted in a 2020 neighborhood dispute that left a 32-year-old woman shot dead, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Friday.

Maximo Santiago, 70, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon and certain persons not to have weapons as a result of the Sept. 12 incident, Tyner said in a news release. He remains in custody at the Atlantic County jail.

At 11:24 a.m. Sept. 12, police responded to the 1500 block of Belfield Avenue for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound, Tyner said. Officers found Marketa E. Thorpe, a city resident, and she was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where she was pronounced dead.

A Sept. 13 autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the torso and the manner of death to be homicide, Tyner said. Santiago was arrested shortly thereafter.

Maximo Santiago

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

