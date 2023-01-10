Atlantic City man indicted for fatal September crash on Atlantic Avenue crash

MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man on Tuesday was indicted on one count of knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident after he was allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in September.

Harris L. Jacobs, 26, allegedly struck and killed Orland Fraga, 76, also of Atlantic City, while he was driving a white 2016 Toyota 4 Runner on Sept. 4, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jacobs is accused of leaving the scene after Fraga was hit in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue around 3:35 a.m. He's charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.

Both the Prosecutor's Office's Crash Investigations Unit and Atlantic City police investigated the crash.

Fraga, a Cuban-born American, lived in Atlantic City for 37 after moving there from California, according to his obituary. While living in Atlantic City, he worked as a security officer at The Claridge — A Radisson Hotel and Sands Casino Hotel.