Atlantic City man in critical condition as authorities investigate assault
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man remains in critical condition after being found unconscious on a city sidewalk Friday.

City police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office are investigating what they believe to be an assault.

Police were called to the 500 block of North Trenton Avenue about 4 p.m. for a report of an unconscious man, identified as Christopher Irons, 51. 

Irons was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, and remains hospitalized, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips.html. People also may call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com

