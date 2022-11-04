Atlantic City man held woman against her will with fake gun, police say

ATLANTIC CITY — A police standoff on Wednesday ended with a city man being arrested for allegedly holding a woman hostage in an apartment with a firearm later found to be fake.

Police say Khalil Swain, 32, was apprehended while city SWAT officers were positioned outside his South Florida Avenue residence.

After searching the apartment, a replica gun, along with suspected heroin and crack cocaine, were found inside Swain's backpack, police said on Friday.

Swain is charged with possession of an imitation firearm, possession of an imitation firearm for an unlawful purpose, criminal restraint, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and certain persons not to possess weapons.

Gloucester Township police informed the city's police department about a woman being held at gunpoint inside an apartment building in the first block of South Florida Avenue, police said.

Officers were dispatched to that area around 12:40 p.m., shutting down foot and vehicle traffic on the block while trying to get additional information, police said.

Dispatchers got in contact with the woman over the phone, where she used code words to report that her and two men, one of which was armed with a gun, were inside the apartment, police said.

City SWAT officers arrived and were in position when a man and woman exited. Swain excited after and was detained, police said.

Swain was taken to the Atlantic County jail after the incident.