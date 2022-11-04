 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Atlantic City man held woman against her will with fake gun, police say

  • 0
Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — A police standoff on Wednesday ended with a city man being arrested for allegedly holding a woman hostage in an apartment with a firearm later found to be fake.

Police say Khalil Swain, 32, was apprehended while city SWAT officers were positioned outside his South Florida Avenue residence.

After searching the apartment, a replica gun, along with suspected heroin and crack cocaine, were found inside Swain's backpack, police said on Friday.

Swain is charged with possession of an imitation firearm, possession of an imitation firearm for an unlawful purpose, criminal restraint, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and certain persons not to possess weapons.

Gloucester Township police informed the city's police department about a woman being held at gunpoint inside an apartment building in the first block of South Florida Avenue, police said.

People are also reading…

Officers were dispatched to that area around 12:40 p.m., shutting down foot and vehicle traffic on the block while trying to get additional information, police said.

Dispatchers got in contact with the woman over the phone, where she used code words to report that her and two men, one of which was armed with a gun, were inside the apartment, police said.

City SWAT officers arrived and were in position when a man and woman exited. Swain excited after and was detained, police said.

Swain was taken to the Atlantic County jail after the incident.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how fish navigate and keep themselves steady in currents

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News