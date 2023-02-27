MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man was sentenced to 25 years in state prison after impregnating two sisters who are minors.
Isaiah Banks-Carey, 28, was sentenced by Atlantic County Superior Judge Bernard DeLury on Friday for three counts of aggravated sexual assault, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release on Monday.
Banks-Carey previously plead guilty to the crimes before Judge Dorothy Garrabrant in August.
Members of the Special Victims Unit arrested Banks-Carey on Sept. 4, 2019, after investigating a report that he sexually assaulted the sisters, 12 and 13, both of whom became pregnant.
DNA testing confirmed Banks-Carey was the father of the newborns.
Banks-Carey will serve his sentence with conditions under Megan's Law, lifetime parole supervision and must not have contact with the victim or their family, the Prosecutor's Office said.
