Atlantic City man gets 50-year sentence for dealing drugs that killed three
An Atlantic City man will spend 50 years behind bars for his involvement in supplying drugs that killed three Atlantic County residents in 2017.

George Stokes, 44, pleaded guilty in October to leading a drug trafficking ring and three counts of drug-induced death, acting county Prosecutor Cary Shill said. Stokes was sentenced Tuesday.

Stokes was running a trafficking operation in 2017 when the drugs, particularly fentanyl, were given to Hector Santos, of Atlantic City, William Ang, of Somers Point, and Caroline Boothby, of Margate, all of whom suffered fatal overdoses, Shill said in a news release.

Investigators found that Stokes was making and packaging the drugs at different locations in Atlantic City and Hamilton Township. He had as many as 10 people working for this operation, some of whom have been charged, Shill said.

George Stokes

Stokes

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

