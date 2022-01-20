 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City man gave fake Longport address in cellphone scheme, police say
0 Comments
top story

Atlantic City man gave fake Longport address in cellphone scheme, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONGPORT — An Atlantic City man was arrested for using a borough address that wasn't his to retrieve a cellphone, police said Thursday.

On Tuesday morning, police received a complaint that someone had opened a wireless cellphone account using the complainant's address in the 3100 block of Pacific Avenue in an effort to obtain a new iPhone 13 Pro.

Officers Quinton Wright and Joshua Sikoryak worked with federal carriers to expedite their investigation, in which they learned the suspect, Angel Herasme-Medina, 36, planned to return to the Longport address to retrieve this package, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

When Herasme-Medina arrived and grabbed the package from the front steps, he was apprehended by Wright, Sikoryak and Sgt. Jamie Silva, police said.

Herasme-Medina was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and trespassing. He was released on a summons pending court.

Additional charges are pending further investigation.

Longport police reminded people that package thefts are becoming more common and to alert local authorities should they suspect suspicious activity. Doorbell cameras and other outdoor surveillance systems can be registered with the Police Department if they choose to do so.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
Angel Herasme-Medina

Herasme-Medina

 Longport Police Department, Provided

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Investigation claims Pope Benedict XVI knew of sex abuse claims but did nothing

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News