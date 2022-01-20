Atlantic City man gave fake Longport address in cellphone scheme, police say

LONGPORT — An Atlantic City man was arrested for using a borough address that wasn't his to retrieve a cellphone, police said Thursday.
On Tuesday morning, police received a complaint that someone had opened a wireless cellphone account using the complainant's address in the 3100 block of Pacific Avenue in an effort to obtain a new iPhone 13 Pro.
Officers Quinton Wright and Joshua Sikoryak worked with federal carriers to expedite their investigation, in which they learned the suspect, Angel Herasme-Medina, 36, planned to return to the Longport address to retrieve this package, police said.
When Herasme-Medina arrived and grabbed the package from the front steps, he was apprehended by Wright, Sikoryak and Sgt. Jamie Silva, police said.
For runners from South Jersey and beyond, this year’s Atlantic City Marathon couldn’t come f…
Herasme-Medina was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and trespassing. He was released on a summons pending court.
Additional charges are pending further investigation.
Longport police reminded people that package thefts are becoming more common and to alert local authorities should they suspect suspicious activity. Doorbell cameras and other outdoor surveillance systems can be registered with the Police Department if they choose to do so.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.