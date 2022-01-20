Atlantic City man gave fake Longport address in cellphone scheme, police say

LONGPORT — An Atlantic City man was arrested for using a borough address that wasn't his to retrieve a cellphone, police said Thursday.

On Tuesday morning, police received a complaint that someone had opened a wireless cellphone account using the complainant's address in the 3100 block of Pacific Avenue in an effort to obtain a new iPhone 13 Pro.

Officers Quinton Wright and Joshua Sikoryak worked with federal carriers to expedite their investigation, in which they learned the suspect, Angel Herasme-Medina, 36, planned to return to the Longport address to retrieve this package, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When Herasme-Medina arrived and grabbed the package from the front steps, he was apprehended by Wright, Sikoryak and Sgt. Jamie Silva, police said.

+3 Runners celebrate return of Atlantic City Marathon For runners from South Jersey and beyond, this year’s Atlantic City Marathon couldn’t come f…

Herasme-Medina was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and trespassing. He was released on a summons pending court.

Additional charges are pending further investigation.