Atlantic City man found with stolen gun after traffic stop

ATLANTIC CITY - One of two handguns found in a city man's possession was stolen from another state, police said.

Police said they were tipped off that Timothy Barabin, 43, was in possession of the guns near Ohio and Grant avenues on Thursday.

Officers Brandon Bower and Syed Evans-White stopped Barabin's white Nissan Altima around 4:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of Adriatic Avenue, police said.

Barabin exited the vehicle and was detained, at which point officers found a handgun in his waistband. An ensuing search found a second gun under the driver's seat. A high-capacity magazine was attached to that firearm, and it was reported stolen from South Carolina, police said.

Barabin is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine and possession of a stolen handgun. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail, police said.

Police are asking for tips by calling their Criminal Investigation Section at 609-347-5766. Anonymous texts beginning with "ACPD" can also be sent to tip411.