Atlantic City man found with nearly 700 bags of heroin

ATLANTIC CITY — An investigation led to the Wednesday arrest of a city man and the recovery of 690 bags of heroin, police announced Friday.
Detectives of the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigation Section executed a residential search warrant on the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, police said. There, detectives arrested 56-year-old Michael Thomas and also recovered paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics.
Thomas was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
