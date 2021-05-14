 Skip to main content
Atlantic City man found with nearly 700 bags of heroin
Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — An investigation led to the Wednesday arrest of a city man and the recovery of 690 bags of heroin, police announced Friday.

Detectives of the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigation Section executed a residential search warrant on the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, police said. There, detectives arrested 56-year-old Michael Thomas and also recovered paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics.

Thomas was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

