Atlantic City man found with heroin, cocaine, marijuana in vehicle stop, police say

The Atlantic City Public Safety building file photo taken on April 7, 2017.
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
ATLANTIC CITY — A motor vehicle stop Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a city man on drug charges, police said Wednesday.
At 6:21 p.m., Officer Kevin Perez pulled over a vehicle at Indiana and Huron avenues after seeing it speed through a residential neighborhood, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a statement.
Perez found passenger Dwahn Davis, 35, in possession of 170 bags of heroin, more than 11 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of marijuana and a digital scale used to distribute drugs, Fair said.
The driver, Jesse Osborne III, was released with multiple traffic summonses, Fair said.
Davis was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a summons with a future court date.
