 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Atlantic City man found to have ghost gun, crack

  • 0
Atlantic City Police Department

Several Asia-Pacific leaders gathered for an economic summit in the Thai capital broke away from their meeting on Friday to condemn North Korea after it tested a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile. Separately, police fired rubber bullets to disperse anti-government protesters in Bangkok as the host of the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, was opening the conference. FRANCE 24's Antonia Kerrigan and Etienne Paponaud explain.

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man tracked by the surveillance center was found to have a gun and possibly crack cocaine, police said Saturday.

At 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, surveillance center personnel observed a man in front of a business in the 1300 block of Atlantic Avenue related to a complaint of people loitering in the area. They noticed the man, Alton El, acting suspiciously and continued to monitor him, police said in a news release. El eventually left the area on a bicycle and was tracked south on Tennessee Avenue from Atlantic Avenue, then west on Pacific Avenue.

Officers Ivan Cruz and Michael Kragh located El at Arkansas and Pacific avenues. Upon investigation, they determined El had active warrants for his arrest and took him into custody, police said.

The officers found a loaded handgun in a fanny pack El was carrying, police said. The gun was loaded with hollow point bullets and was determined to be a "ghost gun," a firearm that lacks a serial number, rendering it difficult to trace.

People are also reading…

Additionally, El was found in possession of a small amount of suspected crack cocaine, police said.

El, 41, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a ghost gun, possession of hollow point ammunition, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Major storm hits upstate New York with a blanket of snow

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News