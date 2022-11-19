Atlantic City man found to have ghost gun, crack

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man tracked by the surveillance center was found to have a gun and possibly crack cocaine, police said Saturday.

At 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, surveillance center personnel observed a man in front of a business in the 1300 block of Atlantic Avenue related to a complaint of people loitering in the area. They noticed the man, Alton El, acting suspiciously and continued to monitor him, police said in a news release. El eventually left the area on a bicycle and was tracked south on Tennessee Avenue from Atlantic Avenue, then west on Pacific Avenue.

Officers Ivan Cruz and Michael Kragh located El at Arkansas and Pacific avenues. Upon investigation, they determined El had active warrants for his arrest and took him into custody, police said.

The officers found a loaded handgun in a fanny pack El was carrying, police said. The gun was loaded with hollow point bullets and was determined to be a "ghost gun," a firearm that lacks a serial number, rendering it difficult to trace.

Additionally, El was found in possession of a small amount of suspected crack cocaine, police said.

El, 41, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a ghost gun, possession of hollow point ammunition, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.