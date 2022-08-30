Atlantic City man found shot

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was shot Sunday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded to the first block of South Morris Avenue at 12:55 p.m. for a report of possible gunfire. They ended up finding a 43-year-old man in the first block of South Montpelier Avenue who had been shot in a lower extremity, police said in a news release.
The resulting gunshot wound was superficial, and the man was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and then released, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text "ACPD" to tip411 (847411).
— Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.