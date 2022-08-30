 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City man found shot

Atlantic City Police Car
PRESS ARCHIVES

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was shot Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to the first block of South Morris Avenue at 12:55 p.m. for a report of possible gunfire. They ended up finding a 43-year-old man in the first block of South Montpelier Avenue who had been shot in a lower extremity, police said in a news release.

The resulting gunshot wound was superficial, and the man was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and then released, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text "ACPD" to tip411 (847411).

— Chris Doyle

