Atlantic City man found shot Saturday morning

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was found shot early Saturday on Central Avenue, police said.
At 2:40 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Central for a report of someone shot. They arrived to find a victim and evidence of gunfire, police said in a news release. The victim, 27, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Anyone with more information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin texts with "ACPD." All texts are anonymous.
