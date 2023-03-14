An Atlantic City man faces up to life in prison after he was convicted Monday of 15 fentanyl- and gun-related crimes, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Kevin Davis, 37, was found guilty of maintaining a fentanyl production facility, unlawful possession of a handgun by an offender previously convicted of violating the No Early Release Act, unlawful possession of a handgun in the furtherance of fentanyl production and distribution, resisting arrest, and possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute near a school and public park.

In October 2019, Detectives Joseph Procopio and Innocenzo Visceglia searched a residence used by Davis to package fentanyl. They found a substantial amount of fentanyl and paraphernalia used to package and label fentanyl in Davis' room. They also found a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine containing various rounds of ammunition, including hollow point bullets.

Davis was found with more than 100 folds of fentanyl packaged for sale near the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City and the Pennsylvania Avenue School after he fled several blocks via bicycle when police tried to arrest him at his home.

Davis remains in the Atlantic County jail. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 23.