Atlantic City man found carrying heroin, pills in car, police say

ATLANTIC CITY — A city resident was arrested on various drug possession charges after police found a large amount of drugs in his car, police said on Monday.
At 6:26 p.m. Dec. 1, K-9 officer Jess Oliver-Logan pulled over Damaine Davis, 25, in the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue for a traffic violation, police said in a news release.
Davis did not have a valid driver's license, police said.
Oliver Logan's K-9 partner, Gee, searched the vehicle and found drugs in the car.
Inside the vehicle there was 53 grams of suspected heroin, 20 Alprazolam pills, 19 oxycodone hydrochloride pills, a stun gun and $470, police said.
Police say they suspect Davis earned the money through illegal drug sales.
Davis is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of a CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of public housing, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, certain persons not to possess a weapon and possession of CDS paraphernalia.
