ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested over the weekend a city man alleged to have been selling drugs on Atlantic Avenue.
Deshawn Mallory, 20, was taken into custody Saturday with approximately 4 grams of suspected crack cocaine and $103 in suspected narcotics sales money, police said Monday.
Police said officers were surveying the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and noticed two men engage in a suspected drug sale.
An officer noticed that Mallory matched one of the suspects' descriptions, detaining him and finding the drugs and cash in his possession, police said.
Mallory was released on a summons charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park.
