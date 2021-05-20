 Skip to main content
Atlantic City man charged with possessing child porn
Atlantic City man charged with possessing child porn

Federal Court House Camden

Mitchell H. Cohen Building and U.S. Courthouse in Camden

An Atlantic City man was charged Thursday with possessing images of child sexual abuse, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Thursday.

Cory Newman, 44, is charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

Newman was scheduled to appear Thursday by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Skahill.

On Thursday, agents with the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant at Newman’s home and discovered electronic devices holding videos and images of children being sexually abused, Honig said in a news release.

Because Newman has been previously convicted of possessing child pornography, the new charge carries an enhanced mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, Honig said.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Atlantic City Police Department assisted in the investigation.

