Atlantic City man charged with murder also accused of Pleasantville assault

PLEASANTVILLE — An Atlantic City man charged with murder while in custody also faces charges pertaining to an assault in November, police said Friday.
Jermaine Wharton, 32, assaulted a woman Nov. 12, police said. Detective Jeffrey Raine was given information about the assault Nov. 24. The suspect hit a woman in the face with a handgun and choked her, police said. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Wharton is charged in that case with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.
While lodged at the Atlantic County jail for the assault, Wharton was charged Monday in a fatal Pleasantville shooting and carjacking the day after the reported assault.
A Pleasantville man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Somers Point man last month,…
Police received a gunshot alert and 911 call at 9:19 a.m. Nov. 13 about a shooting in the 900 block of North Main Street. Officers found Ivan Smith, 41, of Somers Point, lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced Smith dead at the scene.
Wharton is charged in that case with felony murder, murder, carjacking, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Tuesday.
Shill said that investigation remains active and includes the Prosecutor’s Office, Pleasantville police and Millville police.
Wharton remains in jail pending court, police said.
