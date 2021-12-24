 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by ACUA
Atlantic City man charged with murder also accused of Pleasantville assault
0 comments
top story

Atlantic City man charged with murder also accused of Pleasantville assault

Jurors have convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright. The jury deliberated for 27 hours over four days before finding Kim Potter guilty of both counts on Thursday. Potter, who is white…

PLEASANTVILLE — An Atlantic City man charged with murder while in custody also faces charges pertaining to an assault in November, police said Friday.

Jermaine Wharton, 32, assaulted a woman Nov. 12, police said. Detective Jeffrey Raine was given information about the assault Nov. 24. The suspect hit a woman in the face with a handgun and choked her, police said. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Wharton is charged in that case with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

While lodged at the Atlantic County jail for the assault, Wharton was charged Monday in a fatal Pleasantville shooting and carjacking the day after the reported assault.

Police received a gunshot alert and 911 call at 9:19 a.m. Nov. 13 about a shooting in the 900 block of North Main Street. Officers found Ivan Smith, 41, of Somers Point, lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced Smith dead at the scene.

Wharton is charged in that case with felony murder, murder, carjacking, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Tuesday.

Shill said that investigation remains active and includes the Prosecutor’s Office, Pleasantville police and Millville police.

Wharton remains in jail pending court, police said.

Jermaine Wharton

Wharton

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261, econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News