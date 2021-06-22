Atlantic City man charged with having stolen gun, heroin

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a city man Sunday after they allegedly found him with 90 bags of heroin and a stolen gun.
At 10:54 p.m., Officers Scott Sendrick and Christopher Dodson pulled over a car at Tennessee and Sewell avenues, Lt. Kevin Fair said Monday in a news release. During the stop, the officers arrested passenger Freddie Williams, 42, after he was found in possession of heroin. Officers also recovered a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen from Georgia.
Williams was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, certain person not to possess a weapon, receiving stolen property, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
The driver of the vehicle, Alexis Wyatt, was released and issued several motor vehicle summonses, Fair said.
