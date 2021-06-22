 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City man charged with having loaded gun, heroin
0 comments

Atlantic City man charged with having loaded gun, heroin

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City public safety building

The Atlantic City Public Safety building file photo taken on April 7, 2017.

 Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

First responders with the Atlantic City Police Department and a good samaritan rescued three children from the Atlantic Ocean off Virginia Avenue beach after they were stranded on an outfall pipe with waves crashing in.

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a city man Sunday after they allegedly found him with 90 bags of heroin and a stolen gun.

At 10:54 p.m., Officers Scott Sendrick and Christopher Dodson pulled over a car at Tennessee and Sewell avenues, Lt. Kevin Fair said Monday in a news release. During the stop, the officers arrested passenger Freddie Williams, 42, after he was found in possession of heroin. Officers also recovered a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen from Georgia.

Williams was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, certain person not to possess a weapon, receiving stolen property, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

The driver of the vehicle, Alexis Wyatt, was released and issued several motor vehicle summonses, Fair said.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Vincent Jackson:

609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A picture of Earth from 8 years ago is finally ready to view

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News