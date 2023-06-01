ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was charged with attempted murder after he stabbed a woman Thursday.

Emmanuel Pacheco-Pineda, 38, was charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held in the Atlantic County jail.

At 8:07 a.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Ventnor Avenue. Arriving officers found a 26-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds, police said in a news release. Officer Thomas Gilardi administered aid until medics arrived.

Pacheco-Pineda emerged from the building and was arrested by officers Scott Sendrick and Jonathan Walsh, police said. Officers recovered the weapon used in the attack.

Three children were present during the attack, police said. They were evaluated on scene and released to the custody of a family member. The woman was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus with injuries police said were not life threatening.