ATLANTIC CITY — A city resident wanted in a shooting that led to a lockdown of the Richmond Avenue School was arrested Tuesday, police said.
Ayman H. Shiham, 21, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a high-capacity magazine.
At 7:27 a.m. March 10, officers responded to a gunshot alert in the 3800 block of Ventnor Avenue, where they found evidence of gunfire and a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus, police said.
On Tuesday, police received an anonymous text through their tip411 line saying Shiham had entered a residence in the 3800 block of Ventnor Avenue. Officers set up a perimeter around the building and made contact with Shiham, who later surrendered, police said Thursday in a news release.
Shiham was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
