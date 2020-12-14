Atlantic City man charged with arson in rooming house fire

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Monday after starting a fire in an occupied rooming house, police said.

At 4:59 p.m. Sunday, firefighters and officers responded to the first block of North Kingston Avenue for a fire, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a statement.

They arrived to find heavy fire on the second floor of the building, Fair said, adding the occupants were able to escape.

Six fire companies brought the fire under control within an hour, Fair said. While on scene, Daniel Grisales-Mejia approached officers and indicated he lived in the home.

Grisales-Mejia, 21, was sent to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, to be evaluated, Fair said.

Fire Capt. John Friday and police Detective Matthew Cocuzza initiated an investigation into the fire after speaking with a witness, Fair said. This led to Grisales-Mejia being charged with aggravated arson and criminal mischief.

Two occupants of the rooming house were relocated with the assistance of the American Red Cross, Fair said.

Grisales-Mejia was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.