Atlantic City man charged with armed robbery

ATLANITC CITY — A 20-year-old city resident was arrested in an armed robbery that occurred Monday afternoon in the 200 block of N. South Carolina Avenue, police said.

Zion Key was charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officer John Bell spoke to the 23-year-old victim, who said he was robbed at gunpoint by a man he knew, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Bell sent out a description of the man to other officers. Detective Christopher Smith found Key, who police said fit the description, on Gordon’s Alley. Smith and other responders subsequently stopped and searched Key, police said.

Police said Key was in possession of a handgun, suspected crack cocaine, a digital scale and drug-packaging materials.

Key was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

