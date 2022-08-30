Atlantic City man charged with armed robbery

ATLANITC CITY — A 20-year-old city resident was arrested in an armed robbery that occurred Monday afternoon in the 200 block of N. South Carolina Avenue, police said.
Zion Key was charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officer John Bell spoke to the 23-year-old victim, who said he was robbed at gunpoint by a man he knew, police said Tuesday in a news release.
Bell sent out a description of the man to other officers. Detective Christopher Smith found Key, who police said fit the description, on Gordon’s Alley. Smith and other responders subsequently stopped and searched Key, police said.
Police said Key was in possession of a handgun, suspected crack cocaine, a digital scale and drug-packaging materials.
People are also reading…
Key was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.