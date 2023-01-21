 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Atlantic City man charged in stabbing

  • 0

Protesters set fire to the police station and judicial office in the Peruvian town of Macusani Wednesday after two people were killed and another seriously injured by gunfire amid antigovernment protests.

ATLANTIC CITY — Police charged a city man in a stabbing Thursday.

At 5:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Tennessee Avenue. Officers Julian Monsalve and Riley Flynn found a 25-year old city man suffering from a stab wound to his upper chest and bleeding heavily, police said Saturday in a news release.

The knife believed to have been used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene, police said. The victim was transported by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

After speaking to the victim and witnesses, the officers obtained a description of the suspect and determined he ran toward an apartment building in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue, where they said the suspect lived. Officers responded to the apartment building and began searching for the suspect.

About 6:30 p.m., the suspect, Angel Gomez-Santiago, attempted to enter the apartment building and walk past the officers, police said. Officers Nickolas Cardani and Anthony Nastasi recognized the suspect and immediately placed him in custody.

People are also reading…

Gomez-Santiago, 21, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News