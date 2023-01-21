Atlantic City man charged in stabbing

ATLANTIC CITY — Police charged a city man in a stabbing Thursday.

At 5:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Tennessee Avenue. Officers Julian Monsalve and Riley Flynn found a 25-year old city man suffering from a stab wound to his upper chest and bleeding heavily, police said Saturday in a news release.

The knife believed to have been used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene, police said. The victim was transported by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

After speaking to the victim and witnesses, the officers obtained a description of the suspect and determined he ran toward an apartment building in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue, where they said the suspect lived. Officers responded to the apartment building and began searching for the suspect.

About 6:30 p.m., the suspect, Angel Gomez-Santiago, attempted to enter the apartment building and walk past the officers, police said. Officers Nickolas Cardani and Anthony Nastasi recognized the suspect and immediately placed him in custody.

Gomez-Santiago, 21, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.