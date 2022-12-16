Atlantic City man charged in September shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested last week for his involvement in a September shooting, police said Friday.
Ibn Demps, 23, was charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess weapons and hindering.
At 4:39 p.m. Sept. 21, officers responded to the 100 block of North South Carolina Avenue for a report of an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Demps was taken into custody last Friday by police detectives, along with members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the FBI. The detectives found a handgun while executing a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of North North Carolina Avenue while making the arrest.
Demps was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
