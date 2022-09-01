Atlantic City man charged in recent shooting death

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was charged in a Sunday shooting in the resort, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.
Lester Robinson, 28, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, certain persons not to possess weapons, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the death of Malikah McLaughlin, 26, of Atlantic City, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Robinson was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Atlantic County jail.
Police responded to a 911 call at 1:09 a.m. Sunday for a shooting on South Bellevue Avenue. Officers found McLaughlin lying in the street unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
An autopsy revealed she died from her wounds, and that the manner of death was homicide.
