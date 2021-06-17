Atlantic City man charged in pair of overdose deaths in Bally's

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was charged in the March overdose deaths of two men from the United Kingdom, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.
On March 8, Detective Kayla Dodge responded to Bally's for a report of two drug-related deaths, police said. Scott P. Jordan, 43, and Simon Gamble, 40, were located in hotel room 3241 and pronounced dead at the scene.
Using surveillance footage, 32-year-old Tyrell Gist was immediately identified as a suspect, police said. Controlled dangerous substances were seized from the room and Gist.
Gist is charged with two counts of strict liability homicide and one count each of second-degree distribution of CDS, third-degree distribution of CDS and third-degree possession of CDS.
“I want to commend Detective Kayla Dodge and Assistant Prosecutor Allison Eiselen for their steadfast pursuit of justice in this matter. The families of the victims in this matter deserved answers and through our efforts, we are able to provide them with some measure of closure. On several occasions during my administration, we have put drug dealers on notice that if they sell drugs which cause the death of people, they will be prosecuted for drug induced death, which carries a minimum of ten years in state prison,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
