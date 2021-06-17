Atlantic City man charged in overdose deaths at Bally's casino

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was charged in the March overdose deaths of two men from the United Kingdom at a resort casino, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.
On March 8, Detective Kayla Dodge responded to Bally's Atlantic City for a report of two drug-related deaths, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release. Scott P. Jordan, 43, and Simon Gamble, 40, were found in a room of the casino's hotel and pronounced dead at the scene.
Using surveillance footage, police identified 32-year-old Tyrell Gist as a suspect. Authorities seized drugs from Gist and the room, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Gist is charged with two counts of strict liability homicide and one count each of second-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, third-degree distribution of CDS and third-degree possession of CDS.
Atlantic City police Lt. Andrew Leonard assisted in the investigation.
