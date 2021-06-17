 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City man charged in overdose deaths at Bally's casino
0 comments

Atlantic City man charged in overdose deaths at Bally's casino

{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was charged in the March overdose deaths of two men from the United Kingdom at a resort casino, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

On March 8, Detective Kayla Dodge responded to Bally's Atlantic City for a report of two drug-related deaths, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release. Scott P. Jordan, 43, and Simon Gamble, 40, were found in a room of the casino's hotel and pronounced dead at the scene.

Using surveillance footage, police identified 32-year-old Tyrell Gist as a suspect. Authorities seized drugs from Gist and the room, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Gist is charged with two counts of strict liability homicide and one count each of second-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, third-degree distribution of CDS and third-degree possession of CDS.

Atlantic City police Lt. Andrew Leonard assisted in the investigation.

Tyrell Gist

Gist

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi: SCOTUS ACA decision is a landmark victory

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News